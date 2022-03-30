America: Despite the death of his mother, Ortiz will not travel to Argentina

Midtime Editorial

After the announcement this morning of the Fdeath by Silvia Cristina Barbeito de Ortizmother of America’s coach, Ferdinand Ortizeverything pointed to the strategist leaving the team for vtravel to Argentina and be with his family.

However, it was not so and the Tano stayed to coach the Eagles practice this morning in the facilities of Coapa, where they prepare the game of the Matchday 12 the Closure 2022against the Rays of Necaxa.

“The Club America regrets the sensitive death of Silvia Cristina Barbeito De Ortiz, mother of our dear friend Fernando Ortiz, Technical Director of Club América. We express our deepest condolences and we join in the grief that seizes his family and friends, ”was the message published by the azulcrema club on its official Twitter account.

Ortiz arrived at the Águilas bench after the dismissal of Santiago Solari. He has three games as helmsman in which he reports a loss, a draw and a victory, the latter in the past Matchday 11 against the Red Devils at the Azteca Stadium.

Fourth game in charge of America

The game against Aguascalientes club will be the fourth for Tano, who until the first of March of this year had been in charge of the U-20 team. América seeks to climb positions, and although it already seems impossible to qualify directly for the Quarterfinals, they still have time and points to seek entry via playoffs.