America. Fernando Ortiz, “We achieved our goal, the league is the most important”

Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz Y America got a point after drawing against Blue Crossreached 26 units and are in league directly, which means the first achievement of the institution. “We achieved the goal, comes the league which is the most important thing”, declared the strategist at a press conference.

The Eagles flew from bottom of the table to fourth place, a fact that Ortiz he acknowledges “it seemed unthinkable”, but he does not take the credit, “the merit belongs to the players”.

‘Tano’ He announced that in the rest week he will try to ensure that his players do not lose pace and therefore they will schedule a friendly match because in the direct phase mistakes can cost dearly. “The league It’s different and I know that they are two-game qualifiers in which any detail leaves you out,” said the interim coach.

After eight games directed Ferdinand Ortiz He shared the secret with which his project began to give results and warned that there are still more to come. “I entered the locker room and it was a fallen group, lying on the floor, I calmed them down, put them on the ground and now they want more,” concluded the coach of America.