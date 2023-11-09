América Ferrera among those honored at the Hollywood Reporter Latin Power event – ​​The Hollywood Reporter

From left: Johana Suárez, America Ferrera, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Danny Trejo and Cris Abrego at The Hollywood Reporter’s Latin Power event at Soho Beach House on November 8, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Alexander Tamargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter celebrated Latin leaders in film, television and music at its inaugural Latin Power event, held Wednesday afternoon at Soho Beach House in Miami. Created in conjunction with the launch of THR‘s Latin Power Issue, the event honored actress América Ferrera, who received the award for promotion and representation; Cris Abrego, president of Banijay America Group and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings and co-founder and CEO of Hypenate Media Group, who was recognized in the area of ​​executive leadership; actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo, who was honored for his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropy; and Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who received the award for lifetime achievement in the arts.

During a round table moderated by Telemundo News Host Johana Suárez, the honorees shared their experiences in the entertainment industry, and each paid tribute to the Estefans, who were born in Cuba and emigrated to the United States, where they later met, as “Miami’s first family.”

“I don’t know a power couple that has done more to break down those barriers for everyone, especially in the music business, than you, Gloria and Emilio, Estefan,” Suárez said. “You changed the landscape of the music scene in the ’80s.”

From left to right: Johana Suárez, América Ferrera, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Danny Trejo and Cris Abrego

Ferrera spoke about how she was discouraged from pursuing her love of the arts as a teenager. “I grew up and almost everyone told me that everything I was was getting in the way of achieving my dream,” she said. “That I was too much of this or that or not enough of this or that, and that there was no place for me in my dream, in my love and passion for acting and telling stories and wanting to be part of the culture. and giving meaning. Somehow, I found a way to believe in myself despite that and keep going.”

The actress was moved when Trejo shared his journey as a Mexican-American actor in Hollywood and commented: “Our collective wish for our community is that the next generation of Latinos know their value and know that their lives matter, that their dreams matter. that their families matter, that the sacrifices they and their families have made matter and they are contributing to this country.

Danny Trejo and Cris Abrego

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan

“We are all trying to fight so many negative narratives that are disempowering our youth and making us feel dejected. And whether we do it through music, television, film, business, counseling or all the incredible industries and jobs that are represented here today, we are trying to write a new story,” Ferrera continued. “I have stopped thinking of myself as an actress and activist. They are labels that fall short. I’m a human being. I am a person in this world who cares about the world I live in and who cares about people. And I care about our country and what is possible for us.”

Closing the panel, Suárez asked honorees about a viable way to increase Latino power in the entertainment industry, and the answers boiled down to creating and investing in a community.

“I say that unity is very important, that we feel like a complete family,” said Emilio. “I wrote a song for Elvis Presley in which I say, ‘One flag, one color,’ and that’s how Latinos should be represented.”

“We need to make things happen,” Gloria said, echoing her husband’s sentiment. “We have to believe in ourselves and believe in others too, because when we don’t have people we can convince, at least we all know our worth.”

Gloria Estefan, Danny Trejo, María Elena Salinas and Ana Navarro

The thought-provoking panel was presented by Rebecca Sun, The Hollywood Reporter, senior diversity and inclusion editor, who emphasized that “Miami is the future of the United States because the center of Latino power is here.” gold victory, THR executive vice president and publisher, opened the program and praised the list makers and honorees, saying, “Their collective talents, contributions, hard work and influence have literally changed the way we do business in film, television, music and further. We are honored to be with you today. “It is especially meaningful for us to celebrate with you in Miami, one of the largest centers of Latin culture, business, music and, most importantly, food in the world.”

Based on those comments, Marco Girón, Miami-Dade County’s first Latino film and entertainment commissioner, advanced plans for an incentive program aimed at attracting companies to film their productions in the South Florida city. An announcement is expected to be made in January. “Our goal here in Miami-Dade is to become a global destination for the film and entertainment industry,” said Girón. “That’s the top priority.”

The event was sponsored by Paramount+, United Airlines, First Horizon Bank and the Miami-Dade County Film and Entertainment Commission.

Julio Vaqueiro, Johana Suárez and Emilio Estefan