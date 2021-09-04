America Ferrera joins Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the Apple TV + miniseries

The drama will chronicle the rise and fall of the WeWork startup and its founder Adam Neumann.

Leave the lanes of Cloud 9’s Superstore, America Ferrera embarks on a new adventure on Apple TV +. The Emmy winning actress will join Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway in the miniseries WeCrashed, written by Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevello and directed by the directors of Crazy Stupid Love Glenn Ficarra And John Requa, in production at Apple’s streaming video service.

The plot of WeCrashed

Based on the story told by David Brown in the Wondery podcast of the same name that introduced the world to the incredible adventures of the WeWork company, or rather its founder Adam Neumann, tells the greedy rise and inevitable ruinous fall of WeWork, one of the most listed startups in the world. Founded in 2010 and valued at $ 47 billion, the shared workspace provider was about to take the big leap when it was discovered in 2019 that the charismatic CEO Neumann actually had an over-optimistic, almost prophetic vision of the company. . Its business model, not very transparent and well beyond the real potential of the company, has led the public valuation of WeWork to drop to 10 billion and to his forced resignation.

The role of America Ferrera

Ferrera – became famous for her role as Betty Suarez in the comedy Ugly Betty thanks to which he won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award – in WeCrashed She will play Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young businesswoman persuaded to join WeWork who finds her life turned upside down as a result. Leto and Hathaway – also involved as executive producers along with Ferrera herself – second The Hollywood Reporter WeWork founder Adam Neumann and his wife and co-founder Rebekah Newmann will be respectively.

Loading... Advertisements

The long list of new original Apple TV + series

WeCrashed it’s just the latest in a long list of original series recently ordered from Apple TV +. Among these there are also City on Fire from Josh Schwartz And Stephanie Savage, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray with Samuel L. Jackson And Dominique Fishback; In With the Devil with Taron Egerton; And High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette and director and executive producer Ben Stiller.