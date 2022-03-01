America Ferrera to join Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ movie

Actress America Ferrera will act alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the film that the Warner Bros. studio is preparing about the well-known “Barbie” doll.

The American interpreter of Honduran origin is well known in Hollywood for series such as “Ugly Betty” (Golden Globe and Emmy for best comedy actress) and “Superstore” (“Superstore”), as well as films such as “Real women have curves “ (“Real women have curves”) (2002), with which he rose to fame.

You can also read: The US orders the departure of twelve Russian diplomats to the UN for ‘espionage’

The role of Ferrera, who will also debut this year, is unknown in as a film director with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” (“I am not your perfect Mexican daughter”).

For its part, the “Barbie” project will be directed by Greta Gerwig, nominated three times for an Oscar for “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (“Little Women”) (2019).

Gerwig has written the script for the film with her partner, also a filmmaker Noah Baumbach, although plot details are unknown.

About the protagonists, Robbie will be Barbie and Gosling will play Ken.

The idea of ​​​​shooting a film about Barbie has been in development in Hollywood for years and, first of all, was linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel, manufacturer of the Barbie doll, for filming.

You can also read: HRW demands repeal of Pakistani cybercrime law amendment

Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were about to take on the leading role, which was to be that of a woman who lived in Barbieland and was expelled from that world for not being what she was. perfect enough.

The studio subsequently delayed the film’s release from August 2018. to May 2020 and finally passed into the hands of Warner Bros., which hopes to finish filming this year and release it in 2023.