America fired Craig Harrington as coach of the Women’s

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.05.2022 15:42:53





One year and no more. After the elimination in the Quarterfinals this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium before more than 17 thousand fans with a defeat against Pachuca, Club América announced the dismissal of Englishman Craig Harrington as coach of the Women’s teamleaving as the most remembered that incident of insults to Rayadas players.

Claudia Carrionsports director of the Coapa club, came out to the media and announced the dismissal of the coachapologizing to his followers after the high expectations generated in this campus, which Katty Martínez and the injured Alison González arrived for this semester.

“An apology to the fans, this is not the result that they wanted or that we expected. It is for this reason that we have come to the conclusion that today is the last day of Craig Harrington as technical director. It is a decision that was made based on the results, on the greatness of the club because it was not what we were looking for, “said the board.

The same way, Carrión pointed out that an evaluation will be done on campus to determine a new project with a view to Opening 2022anticipating that there will be casualties and signings will be analyzed to try to build a better team that seeks the second title for América Femenil.

The azulcremas fell 4-2 on aggregate against Pachuca. In this Sunday’s game, a fatal mistake by Janelly Farías with an own goal and by Katty Martínez when she missed a penalty sealed the defeat against some Gophers who had their great figure in Charlyn Corral.

What did Craig Harrington win in America?

The answer is nothing. In two semesters with the British as helmsman they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals and Craig Harrington’s most remembered with America was the unfortunate incident with Verbal aggressions against Rayadas players at the beginning of this year.

Soccer players Rebeca Bernal and Diana García accused Harrington of insulting them, so the whistling Lizzet Amairany García Olvera decided to kick him out. According to various reports, I would have told them “Fuck off” (Fuck you).