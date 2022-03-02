America fired Solari; he leaves without titles and in last places

Solarism leaves Coapa. This Wednesday it was decided that Santiago Solari is out of America after a meeting of the high command with the coach, who on Tuesday night “signed his sentence” by being tied at the last second by Querétaro, thus adding more than four months without victory at the Azteca Stadium.

El Indiecito seemed to have left a clue to his future at the press conference after the game with Gallos Blancos, when he assured that “he was only an employee” and that his continuity “depended on those who make decisions”, all this after a talk of almost an hour with Santiago Baños, sports director, in the changing rooms of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

The no communion between Solari and the American fans It was made clear in the 2021 Apertura Playoffs after the humiliating elimination against Pumas, highlighted by the fact that the azulcremas had been leaders and those from Pedregal had entered as the worst classified in the Repechage.

“Club América informs that the coaching staff concludes its cycle in the men’s first team. This decision becomes effective as of today. Club América appreciates the professionalism and seriousness of Santiago SolariSantiago Sánchez, Lucas Nardi and Bruno Militano for a little over a year of work in our team”, published the azulcrema club on their social networks.

In what the Eagles find their new DT for this Closure 2022players are expected to be working with Gilberto Adame, institutional technical assistant, and Diego Ramirez club sports development directorWho They will act as interim strategists of the first team.

Solari Balance in America

With the Solari’s dismissal confirmed in America, his final balance is zero titles in two complete tournaments and eight days of the present Closure 2022; however, it should be noted that the Argentine gave the general leadership to the Eagles with 35 points in the Apertura 2021While in the CL2021 He finished second in the regular phase with 38 units.

However, in both tournaments that the team directly accessed the Quarterfinals, Pachuca and Pumas kicked him out at the first change leaving a sweet and sour taste in the blue-cream hobby.

As far as classics it means, his record was three wins, four draws and two lossesbut one of those was precisely before those of the UNAM on the league that removed them. What’s more, lost the Concachampions Final against Monterey.