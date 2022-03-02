America fires Santiago Solari due to poor results in the Clausura 2022

The Argentine coach leaves the Eagles in 17th place, with one win, three draws and four setbacks

Santiago Solari is no longer the technical director of the America. The Eagles announced the dismissal of the Argentine coach after the poor results obtained in the Closure 2022contest in which the feathered ones march in third from last place with six units, after eight games played.

the goodbye of Solari It occurred after the tie achieved by the Eagles against Queretarocommitment that they were winning until the 90th minute and saw the advantage lost with a penalty that sentenced the 1-1.

Solari came to the bench America for Clausura 2021 to fill the spot left vacant by Miguel Herrera following elimination in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League semifinals.

The America from Solari He used to fly to the top of the table, as he did in Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021. However, one of the Argentine’s main sins was the quarterfinals, an instance in which he lost in both tournaments.

In Closing 2021, the Eagles They were in second position with 38 units, three points behind the leader Cruz Azul, but fell in the run-up to the semifinals against Pachuca after drawing 5-5, but the Tuzos advanced thanks to the away goal.

Santiago Solari was cut off from America. ESPNDigital

The azulcrema team dominated Apertura 2021 from start to finish, a contest in which they finished as the leader with 35 units. However, Pumas, who had finished in eleventh place, eliminated the feathered ones in the quarterfinals with a score of 1-3.

On an international level, Solari could not get a title either. In the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, he managed to advance to the final of the competition, in which he lost 1-0 to Monterrey.

The numbers that I had presented America with the Argentine on the bench in the regular phase, contrasted with those who started the Closure 2022a contest in which he played six games with only one win, one draw and four losses, results that have him in the penultimate position with four units.

Solari leaves the America after a total of 53 matches, with 28 wins, 11 draws and 14 losses. In the current contest he achieved a 12.5 percent effectiveness due to his only victory against colero Santos.