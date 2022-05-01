America, from last place to the Liguilla in two months with eight games without losing

The Eagles of Fernando Ortiz settled in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 with a streak of eight games without knowing the defeat

America passed from last place to ensure their direct qualification to the quarterfinals of the Closure 2022 in just nine days from the hand of Ferdinand Ortizafter the dismissal of Santiago Solari, with whom they only added six of the 26 units that have the Eagles in fourth position in the general table.

The Eagles, with Ferdinand Ortiz in the technical direction, they presented themselves with a defeat against Monterrey. However, they later went on a positive streak, with two draws and six winsnumbers that left him among the best four classified in the Closure 2022.

Before the arrival of Ortiz, America added four losses, one win and three draws, the last of them against Querétaro by 1-1, a score that in addition to marking the departure of Santiago Solari, also meant the fall of the Eagles to the basement with just six units.

On the other hand, Ferdinand Ortiz came this semester America, but to lead the team in the U-20 category. However, due to the dismissal of Santiago Solari, which occurred in a double shift, he took on the technical direction of the Águilas first team on an interim basis.

Ferdinand Ortiz debuted with a 2-1 loss against Monterrey, later drew goalless against Chivas, but went on a six-game winning streak in a row, against Toluca (3-0), Necaxa (0-1), Juárez (3-0 ), Tijuana (1-3), León (2-0), Tigres (0-2), in addition to the 0-0 against Cruz Azul with which he closed the regular phase.

It was two months in which Ferdinand Ortiz changed his face America. On March 1, they fell to the bottom of the general table with only six units, but just 60 days later, they reached fourth place with 26 points, with which they will avoid the playoffs and enter the quarterfinals directly, along with with Pachuca, Tigres and Atlas.