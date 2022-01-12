America is afraid of itself, a special team on internal terrorism is born

MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND via Getty Images Members of the Proud Boys make the “OK” symbol with their hands as they pose in front of the Oregon State Capitol building during a far-right rally on January 8, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. – The rally, two days after the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, DC, was held to demand “Justice for J6 Political Prisoners”. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP via Getty Images)

Threat, attack, battle, terror. Never before has the language accompanying political discourse in the United States resembled a military bulletin like now. The latest evidence of the escalation comes from the decision by the US Department of Justice to set up a new unit to counter domestic terrorism after the January 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill. The move reflects the growing concern of national security officials about the threat posed by domestic extremists, now considered equal to – if not greater – than that posed by foreign terrorist groups such as the Islamic State.

The news was announced on Tuesday during a Senate hearing by the head of the Department’s Homeland Security division, Matthew Olsen. “A domestic terrorism unit was created to augment existing efforts,” he said, explaining that previously the same counter-terrorism office handled both international and domestic investigations. Now the new unit “will focus on the threat of internal terrorism, helping to ensure that these cases are handled appropriately and with effective coordination “throughout the national territory.

The separation of the offices was made necessary in the face of the soaring number of internal terrorism cases investigated by the FBI, which has doubled since March 2020. The surge in cases – explained Olsen – is determined on the one hand by the growing threat from ultra-right and white supremacist groups, on the other from the most extreme fringes of anti-government and authority movements.

It is the first, in particular, to worry the federal government the most, as evidenced by the memo released by the Department of Homeland Security on the occasion of the anniversary of the assault on Congress. In the memo, obtained in recent days from The Hill website, it is noted that there has been an increase in activities on the online platforms used by extremists, with in particular threats also aimed at members of Congress. “We are seeing an increase in threats from people animated by racist resentment,” Olsen noted, at the same time in Atlanta as President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris warned of the risks that are still running. American democracy. “America’s future is not safe, the battle for democracy and for the soul of America is not over. There are still those who have tried to steal the elections by violence, who want chaos. But the citizens must be the ones to choose the future ”, declared the president in his defense of the right to vote.

They seem like distant planes, in reality they are dangerously close. The creation of the new unit, in fact, underlines the extent to which internal violent extremism – which for years after the 9/11 attacks was overshadowed by the threat of international terrorism – has urgently attracted attention within the federal government. and the White House. But the issue remains politically charged and divisive, in part because the absence of a federal statute on domestic terrorism has created ambiguity about the precise type of violence that meets that definition. The US Criminal Code defines domestic terrorism as violence intended to “coerce or intimidate a civilian population” and “influence government policy,” but there is no charge of autonomous domestic terrorism, which means prosecutors must do reliance on other statutes.

In an increasingly exasperated political climate, it is the survey numbers that give the dimensions of the phenomenon. The Justice Department has filed criminal charges against more than 725 people resulting from the January 6, 2021 uprising in which supporters of then President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Some of the defendants are members or associates of far-right groups including the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters. Last March, FBI Director Christopher Wray used a terrifying adjective – “metastasizing” – to define the multiplication of insider threats. The fear is that in the coming months, with the approach of the mid-term elections, the political conflict will become increasingly fierce, with dire consequences in a country where the pandemic has combined with an increase in the purchase of weapons. According to recent research from Northeastern University, arms purchases in the United States increased in the period 2020-2021 compared to 2019, with more than 5 million adults having first-time gun ownership between January 2020 and April 2021 compared to 2.4 million adults in 2019. Numbers, even these, that tell the crisis of a democracy suspended between anger and fear.