America is already preparing a new striker to fire Henry and Viñas?

America recovered ground in the Clausura 2022 tournament, but still has a long way to go to achieve the first objective, which is to get into the Liguilla, and unfortunately the forwards are not contributing at all, since Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez have not achieved meet expectations and therefore board is looking for a new killer.

A few days ago it was announced that there are two positions that are a priority to reinforce, but now, according to information from TUDNthe Eagles are looking for one of their first signings for the 2022 Opening to be the arrival of a new attacker to help end the goal drought.

This new addition would cause the exit of one of the three forwards that Fernando Ortiz has at his disposal today, being Viñas the one who at the moment takes them to leave, since he has not scored for a long time.

The numbers of the forward of America in the Clausura 2022

For now, Henry Martín and Roger Martínez add two goals each in the current campaign, while Federico has none and accumulates almost six months without scoring in official match. Although the Mexican is also going through a similar crisis, since since February he has not scored with the azulcremas.

What players sound to arrive at America as reinforcements?

Looking ahead to the 2022 Opening of Liga MX, the rumor that sounds the most in the nest is Nicolás Larcamón as coach, although in the past too he took the name of Santiago Ormeño. There was also talk of Luca Martinez Dupuy, although the directive has not made any official approach so far. Everything will come once the team finishes its participation in the Clausura.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!