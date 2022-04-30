“America is already scared by the Cruz Azul shirt”, ‘Yayo’ de la Torre lit up the Clásico Joven

Six games in a row and counting America cannot beat Cruz Azul, despite the arrogance that it is always the azulcremas that are given as favorites in each edition of the Clásico Joven; of course that of next Saturday is not the exception, so Edward of the Tower took advantage of the microphones of Fox Sports to put a stop.

And it is that in the analysis prior to the game in which The Machine will face the Eaglesas part of the Day 17 of the Closing Tournament 2022the former sporting director of Machine curbed the effusiveness of those who give as wide favorite to the blue-cream square for this weekend, because without hesitating for a moment and based on the most recent information, he recalled the weight of the cement shirt against those of Coapa.

“America’s nemesis arrives, which is Cruz Azul, he has played six games that he just can’t win, I agree that America is better right now, but the blue shirt scares him, check the statisticshow long has it not beat Cruz Azul, How are they doing in the last games?was forceful andThe ‘Yayo’ of the Tower during the analysis table of the ‘Last word’ of Fox Sports.

It must be remembered that the team commanded by Juan Reynoso Much more will be at stake than the three points and the pride of the Classic against his staunch rival, as it will possibly also be at stake on the field of Aztec stadium the last direct ticket to the Liguillaso it will be one of the most intense editions of this rivalry.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!