America is saved from being last place in Clausura 2022 by a goal

America he was saved by a goal to be in the last place of the General Table of the Clausura 2022, thanks to the 2-1 victory that Santos achieved in his visit to Cruz Azul at the last minute, which shows the bad semester that is developing Santiago Solari’s team.

With only one win and two draws in seven disputed dates, the azulcrema team accumulates 5 points and a goal difference of -5, the same number of units as the Warriors, although with a difference of -6. Both clubs have scored 8 goals and received 13 and 14, respectively.

The Eagles managed to avoid the bottom of the table thanks to the point they added during their visit to Ciudad Universitaria, where they drew 0-0 against Pumas, in a low-quality game and in which both clubs seemed more concerned about avoid defeat than to go for the win.

Will Solari be saved?

Prior to the start of the session, the possibility that Santiago Solari he would leave the technical direction of America if he lost to Pumas, although the draw, in one of the most special matches for his fans, can give you a little respite.

It would also help the Argentine that there is a double shift and that The Eagles will have to play on Tuesday against Querétaroa very short time to think about starting a new process.

your other party against Rayados of Matchday 9 will be on Saturdaybut if he falls against the Roosters, tolerance could be exhausted in a club that is not used to being in the lower zone.

