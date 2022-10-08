America-Israel Cultural Foundation awards Shira Haas and Gal Gadot

Jewish Link.- Israeli actresses Gal Gadot and Shira Haas will lead the America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF) honorees to receive the 2022 Israel Culture and Arts Awards (ICA) at a ceremony on November 7, published Jerusalem Post

So much Gadot What Hass play superheroines, although the character of Hass He has yet to make his live-action debut. Gadot plays Diana Prince (also known as wonder-woman) in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), while Hass will play the Israeli superheroine and agent of the Mossad Sabra in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2024.

The event will take place in The New York Historical Society in Manhattan. The two actresses will be honored alongside the Israeli artists Gone Tadmordancer and yefim bronfmanPianist.

According to the ACIF website, Gadot will be recognized for her film work, Hass will be honored for her work on television (probably for her best-known shows Shtisel and Unorthodox), tadmor for dance and Bronfman for music. The four will be honored as the most impactful Israeli artists on the global cultural landscape in the past year.

The event will also feature performances by Israeli artists who have been supported by the foundation in their careers, states the organization’s website.

How is it possible to be nominated?

To be nominated, an Israeli artist or performer must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in their field, according to their website. And if they win, they must agree to attend the AICF Anniversary Celebration.

“With so many outstanding artists in Israel, and especially in light of the growing success of many of them on the world stage, it was very difficult to select this year’s winners,” said Iris Reff Ronen, CEO of Global America-Israel Cultural Foundation.

the debut of Hass as Sabra will be in May 2024 in the movie Captain America: New World Order; the next time that is expected Gadot plays Diana Prince will be in the third film of wonder-woman of the character, who does not yet have a release date, but will bring together Gadot with his frequent collaborator, filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

In the same year that the film of Hass, Gadot will play the Evil Queen in a live-action remake of the 1937 animated film Snow White.

All of the above winners were selected by a panel of judges and a public vote by people who love Israeli artists and performers. More than 4,000 people voted on the AICF website.

