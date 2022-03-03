America, last place in Liga MX; when was the last time?

Midtime Editorial

The crisis of America is real and is aggravated by an atypical situation for the Eagles, such as being in last place in the general table of the Closure 2022 of the MX League product of the victory of Santos over Pumas at the end of Date 8.

The bad results of the azulcrema have already cost the dismissal of the Argentine coach Santiago Solari, who this Wednesday stopped being the boss of the Ave after drawing on Tuesday at home against Queretaro.

The Eagles They barely add one win and three draws for five setbacks, adding six points that condemn them to the basement, something that had not happened to them since the date 3 of the tournament Closing 2017.

On that occasion they postponed their week one duel for the Club World Cup to then fall on days 2 and 3 against Toluca and tigersremaining at the bottom of the classification under the command of Ricardo La Volpe.

As if that were not enough, in that championship they did not reach a position in the leagueremaining in the ninth position after a timid reaction at the end of the regular phase.

Also in the Apertura 2015 they were last in Day 2 after suffering two goals against Puebla and Atlas with Ignatius Ambriz as a coach, although that time they did sneak into the Final Phase, being eliminated in the Semifinals by Cougars.

