America needs a new striker and Pumas gives him the best news

Juan Ignacio Dinenno

May 04, 2022 12:00 p.m.

Pumas is a club full of problems; if they are not budget issues, they are last-minute cancellation issues, controversies in their addresses, etc. So we can say that Andrés Lillini’s command has cemented a club that had been devastated, leaving a competitive squad despite its small budget.

One of the great figures who have shone under the command of Andrés Lillini has been that of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who will be one of the most sought after footballers next summer. The Argentine has gotten tired of scoring goals, leaving in his short stint in Mexican football just over 40 goals.

Dinenno in the eagle sight

The Argentine striker would be under the sights of America, according to W Deportes journalist Gerardo Melin. The Argentine is still not renewed with the university board, so the club may be forced to sell him to get the most out of him or let him go with the highest bidder as a free agent.

Dinneno is under the sights of Rayados, Tigres and Cruz Azul, who would also be looking at the option of renewing their lead with the great step of the Pumas footballer. We will see what will happen in the next few days, as the university team is going through a fundamental week where Concachampions and the Liga MX Repechage are at stake.

