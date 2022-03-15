America prepares the guillotine for a new dismissal

The word “destitution” begins to become common in the Eagles, since in the game against Toluca a new exit can be announced.

America faces a new week of work with a view to his Day 11 match against Toluca, at the Azteca Stadium. The Eagles will try to get their second win of the season, although that could trigger a new dismissal in Liga MX 2022.

In the past, the azulcremas have already thanked Santiago Solari due to poor results. It is even rumored that one more exit in the Basic Forces can be created very soon, but now the roles have been changed. On this occasion, it is those from Coapa who can cause the dismissal of Ignacio Ambriz as technical director of the Red Devils.

The Mexiquense team is currently in the Repechage zone, but adds four wins, a draw and a defeat, figures that the scarlet board did not think to see under Nachito’s command. In addition, most of the disasters have been by landslide and the operation of the campus is far from its best level.

According to information from various Mexican media, Ambriz is playing for his position against Fernando Ortiz’s America, at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Seeing the situation of both, it is clear that a win comes in handybut a new defeat can sentence the future of the institutions and the coaching staff.

When is it and what time is America vs Toluca played?

The meeting corresponding to the eleventh date of the Closing Tournament 2022 takes place this Sunday, March 20, at 5:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. The live broadcast of the match goes through TUDN and Channel 5. In addition, in Águilas Monumental you can follow the minute by minute.

