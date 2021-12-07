America remembers the victims (one by one) – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, our correspondent in Washington

The anniversary of the Japanese attack of 7 December 1941: the sun, the flames, Churchill’s phone call. And the Pentagon’s plan to put a face to the nameless fallen

Sunday began as usual on the Oklahoma aircraft carrier, docked in the port of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The raising of the flag, with the music of the ship’s band. Then the mass celebrated by a Catholic priest from Iowa. A beautiful sunny morning full of promise: rest, free time. Very young sailors like twins Leo and Rudolph Blitz who had enlisted while still sixteen in 1938, leaving four more brothers and six sisters in the two-room house built in Lincoln, Nebraska, by the head of the family, Henri, an immigrant of German descent.

December 7, 1941. At 7.55am over 350 Japanese aircraft they pounce on one of the main American naval bases. Operation Tora, Tora, Tora (literally: tiger; but also an acronym for lightning attack). At that moment, in Washington, negotiations are still ongoing between US and Japanese diplomats. We are discussing China, the oil embargo imposed by the United States to curb the advance of the Japanese Empire. But in the distant bay, in that dot in the middle of the Pacific, the massacre takes place: more than 2,400 dead, including military and civilians, 1,178 wounded, 12 warships sunk, including Oklahoma.

The flames are still high, the first dispatches arrive. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill is already calling American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The two had met in London in 1918. I have never courted any woman, as I did with Franklin, Churchill will later recount in his Memoirs of the Second World War. Franklin, is it true that the Japanese attacked you? S Winston, we’re in the same boat now. Then the unmistakable touch of pragmatism, almost cynical, of the prime minister who for two years had been trying to persuade Roosevelt to enter the conflict: This certainly simplifies things. God be with you.

The next day the president of the United States writes the message for Congress. But he doesn’t like the first draft. Too rigid, too political. Think about it one night. On December 9, the Americans and the world listen to him on the radio. The firm voice: December 7, 1941 is not a date that will remain in the history of the world; but a date that will remain forever in infamy

. a crucial step: on 11 December Hitler declares war on the United States. But the infamy of Pearl Harbor was also a whiplash, a trauma to deep America. Hundreds of men wiped out, treacherously. Names, stories unknown for decades. Until, in 2015, the Pentagon began a search to identify the 388 unknown dead of the 429 killed on the Oklahoma aircraft carrier and buried in Honolulu’s Punchbowl Cemetery. The program ended just in these days, on the eve of the eightieth anniversary celebrations.

In six years the human remains have been compared with five thousand DNA samples. it was a job that gave us relief, emotion and sadness at the same time, he told al Washington Post Carrie LeGarde, project manager. The collective memory regained possession of at least the identity of 355 victims. Among them are also the Blitz twins. For over 70 years, the head of the family Henri and then the children, the grandchildren have kept two gold medals in a cabinet in the living room. Now there is a plaque with the portrait of the two boys in uniform, the image of a distant America that today will return to speak to the new generations in the ceremony organized in Pearl Harbor.