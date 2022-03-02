America. Solari agrees to be in doubt; they will decide on wednesday

Enrique Martinez Villar

The future of Santiago Solari will be decided this Wednesday at a meeting in Coapa. Mediotiempo could confirm at the end of the match against Gallos Blancos, which will be with a “cold head” that determine if there is continuity in the project of the Argentine or the America will have a new coach after another disappointing display at the Azteca Stadium.

In his press conference after the 1-1 with Querétaro, a tie that came with a penalty at minute 95 for the visitors, El Indiecito sought to avoid a concise answer about whether or not he will continue in the clubstating that he only takes orders from those who make the decisions.

“I am an employee and I do not have the answer to whether I will be, that question will have to be asked of the relevant authorities. Tomorrow they will train early and we will have to continue believing in the things we have done well, it has not been enough for us to win but they have laid a foundation to achieve it, knowing that this is not enough”, said the still coach of the Azulcremas, who could be last place in Liga MX if Santos beats Pumas this Wednesday.

When to Solari questioning him again, he interrupted the reporter to say that I would not talk about it anymore and it would be limited to field issues of what happened this Tuesday, a game in which they took the lead at minute 5, Alejandro Zendejas was expelled and ended up defending in his area against a rival who took a point from them at closing.

“I give you the opportunity to ask a question about the game, no more than what has already been mentioned to your partner,” he said in the first instance, to then talk about what he offers to continue exciting Americanism, which is crying out for his exit.

“(So they continue to believe) What the professional always offers or promises is work, dedication, commitment, effort, seriousness, professionalism and humility. It is the same that we have offered from the beginning and what every footballer of this team should offer”, he added.

There was a long meeting between Solari and Baños

The press conference of Santiago Solari was delayed because for an hour there was a “encerrona” in the locker room between the coach and Santiago Baños, without players present. Logically, the Argentine did not want to give many details of what was said, but the truth is that this Wednesday could be the last day of Indiecito in Coapa.

“What the president talks or doesn’t talk about with the players and coaching staff are private things, you will understand”declared the helmsman that he has only one victory this semester and that in his last two tournaments he was eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

