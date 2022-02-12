America sounds the retreat for its citizens in the country- Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

Nightmare Kabul, Great Britain and others follow. Italy evaluates what to do

FROM OUR SEND

KIEV – It’s not Saigon. And it won’t be Kabul. Whoever leaves, does so calmly. “We’ve been receiving alerts every weekend for six months,” Thomas Sadley’s cell phone messages show as he leaves the Shulavka embassy. «Dear American citizen living in Ukraine – he reads aloud in the parking lot – be careful. Crime, civil unrest and potential combat operations, should Russia take military action, can cause serious danger… ». Captain Thomas is a retired naval officer from Cleveland, Ohio, and found love in Lviv. He has lived here for years, he will not make boxes: «I bring the keys to the house. A couple of hours by car and with my wife we ​​are across the border, to our relatives in Poland ».

Russian bear you won’t have my scalp. The order is an order, “American citizens must leave now,” and Joe Biden’s words are worth more than the weekly warning message for 6,600 expats. Twenty-four hours to lift your heels, forty-eight maximum, in the face of a “sufficiently high risk”.

America House (great cakes) and American University (esteemed professors) are already closed indefinitely. The Wisconsin Institute of Art (good painters) and the American Library (rare books) will reopen on Monday, but maybe not. The American Clinic (the best doctors) is open 24 hours a day: you never know. If it wasn’t clear, a little bit of America packs up and a little bit stays. In Shulavka, only Ambassador Kristina Kvien, a couple of officials and security officers, no one else. The possibility that the United States will send troops to save from an invasion, there is: those who can, must do it themselves, leave “by commercial or private means”, in any case away from here. No air bridges. “US citizens must know that our government will not be able to evacuate them,” warns the embassy: at most there are 1,700 paras on the Polish border, 82nd Airborne Corps, ready to lend a hand.

But is it all true? The retreat from the White House quickly precipitates the day. From hour to hour, the other countries follow: after Canada, there are Great Britain and Holland, Japan and Montenegro, South Korea and Israelall to say that it is better to recommend citizens to leave. There are three thousand Italians, something you are thinking of doing. And the Russians too: Sergej Lavrov, the foreign minister, is amazed by the stampede and is also recalling his non-diplomatic personnel to his homelandbecause he wonders if it is “they” (the Americans) “who are preparing something”.

Never seen the CIA, helpful and primed by the Pentagon, providing so many details to the media about Russian invasion plans: so much so that at a certain point in Moscow they hunted down the mole and those who fed it with highly confidential information on military maneuvers. Not even the Pentagon has ever seen it shut down to due information: for the first time since the Second World War, the American Defense has banned press access to military contingents located on the Ukrainian border, and in the prohibition has even put historically “faithful” newspapers such as Stars & Stripes And Military Times.

Biden’s nightmare is that last year’s Afghan chaos will repeat itself, upon the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul. And his goal, notes a diplomat in Kiev, is to surprise the Kremlin with alarms that in many European embassies seem exaggerated: “If Putin is crazy enough to try – says the US president – he is also smart enough not to do anything he has a negative impact on American citizens ”.

The impact is already this Great Escape. “They say they can attack even during the Olympics,” sighs Captain Thomas. It will be for this reason that Vladyslav Heraskevych, the Ukrainian skeleton champion, yesterday in Beijing raised the sign «no war in Ukraine“. She hasn’t won anything. But she knows that nothing is enough to lose everything.