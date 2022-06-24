America text informative agenda for Thursday, June 23, 2022

UNITED STATES

– The Federal Reserve publishes the results of the annual stress tests on the country’s banks.

– Chronicle about the new Latin series that Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana have produced for HBO Max. (photo)(video)

– Pantaya, the only streaming platform in Spanish for the US, premieres “El Refugio”, its first original science fiction series. (photo)(video)

ECUADOR

– Follow-up to the eleventh consecutive day of protests against the Government of President Guillermo Lasso due to the high cost of living. (photo)(video)

COLOMBIA

– The elected president, Gustavo Petro, meets for the first time with the current president, Iván Duque, and together with the elected vice president, Francia Márquez, receives accreditation from the National Electoral Council as winners of last Sunday’s elections. (photo)(audio)(video)

– The kidnapping of peasants to dispossess them of their lands and increase their territorial control is the focus of the last day of hearings of the Special Justice for Peace against former FARC guerrilla commanders. (photo)(audio)

MEXICO

– The Spanish Chamber of Commerce celebrates 130 years with the commitment to strengthen its presence in the country, despite criticism from the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, against Spanish companies. (photo)(video)

– The Bank of Mexico makes a new monetary policy announcement.

– Government of Mexico promises thorough investigation into murders of priests. (photo)(video)

– The National Statistics Institute presents the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for the first half of June.

– HIV, a constant stigma. (Photo)

– Sexual violence against children and young people on digital platforms. (photo)

ARGENTINA

– GDP figures for the first quarter of the year are released. (photo)(video)

– A fire in a building in the Recoleta neighborhood of the city of Buenos Aires leaves five dead and 18 injured. (video)

– The Government of Argentina defends the work it is doing regarding the controversy over the Iranian-Venezuelan plane held at the international airport in Buenos Aires. (video)

– A delegation from the European Union informs the press of its visit to Argentina.

PERU

– The Supreme Court announces its decision on the appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to restore the preventive detention issued against opposition leader Keiko Fujimori. (photo) (video)

URUGUAY

– Chronicle on the reappearance of Carlos Gardel in a hologram to sing in a historic theater in Tacuarembo that bears the name of his biological father, a general who did not recognize him as his son. (photo)(video)

– The Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries, Fernando Mattos, and other authorities of the portfolio report on the authorization to import bone-in meat from Brazil.

– The first artificial intelligence and internet of things laboratory of Microsoft Lab in Latin America is installed. (photo) (video)

BRAZIL

– Meeting of authorities from various South American countries to study measures against transnational organized crime. (photo)(video)

– Former Italian left-wing militant Cesare Battisti, sentenced to life in prison for four murders in his country, called former Bolivian President Evo Morales a “traitor and coward.”

– Officials of the National Indian Foundation hold demonstrations throughout Brazil to demand justice for the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenista Bruno Araújo. (photo)(video)

VENEZUELA

– Interview with Francisco Machado, who introduces himself as a “doctor and a drag queen.” (photo)(video)

– Press conference by human rights activists Marino Alvarado and Alfredo Infante on the lawsuit filed against them by an official governor. (video)

PUERTO RICO

– The “Tu Música Urbano Awards” are held in Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin as the main nominees. (photo)(video)

– The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority updates information on the levels of reservoirs and rivers, highly affected by the drought suffered by the island.

– Vaccination of children under four years of age begins.

GRENADE

– The Caribbean island holds general elections in which Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and his New National Party seek re-election.

THE SAVIOR

– The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights analyzes the situation of human rights and the rule of law in the context of the implementation of an exceptional regime to combat gangs. (Audio)

PANAMA

– Experts meet to present new legislation and tools to protect organizations from threats such as money laundering and cybercrime. (photo)(video)

GUATEMALA

– The rainy season has wreaked havoc for the last 45 days, with more than twenty deaths and hundreds of homes at risk from the possibility of floods and landslides. (Photo)

COSTA RICA

– The Inter-American Court of Human Rights holds a hearing for a lawsuit against the State of Mexico for the alleged arbitrary and illegal detention of Jorge Marcial Tzompaxtle Tecpile, Gerardo Tzompaxtle Tecpile and Gustavo Robles López, as well as for alleged irregularities in the criminal process.

NICARAGUA

– The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front will commemorate the 86th anniversary of the birth of the founder of Sandinismo, Carlos Fonseca Amador. (photo)

– Nicaraguans celebrate Father’s Day with different activities. (Photo)

PARAGUAY

– The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, participates in the ceremony for the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Mariscal Francisco Solano López Military Academy.

AMERICA

– The seven technology clicks of the week in America. (Photo)

SPORTS

Brazil.- The leader Palmeiras seeks against Avaí de Florianópolis to extend his advantage in the Brazilian Soccer League.

Honduras.- The sixth day of the Sub 20 World Cup is played with the matches Guatemala-Aruba, Panama-El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago-Suriname and Mexico-Haiti. (photo)

Argentina.- Preview of the fifth day of the Argentine League.

Colombia.- Prior to the XIX Bolivarian Games, which will be held in Valledupar, capital of the Colombian department of Cesar. EFE

