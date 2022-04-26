América tied with Jaguares on the 17th: statements by Alexandre Guimaraes | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

América de Cali tied 1-1 away against Jaguares de Córdoba for date 17 of the Colombian league, at the Municipal Stadium of Montería; in circumstances where the result would have been of great importance due to the man down for almost the entire game, but since the team needed to win to continue in the qualifying race, this result is of little use. Coach Alexandre Guimaraes analyzed what happened in the game.

“Sometimes the VAR situations favor you or not and we go out again having to play many minutes ahead in numerical inferiority and in very complicated conditions, so I have to rescue that fighting spirit that the team had to try to have the 1- 0 and then play with the 1-1, weighing in some situation like the one that occurred in the counterattack that we did with Esneyder Mena and two or three others, that we lacked a little bit of precision in the last pass”.

He said that from now on they will start preparing for the next game: “Now we have to get the preparation for the home game against Alianza Petrolera on track and of course also prepare from now on for the second leg against Unión Magdalena for the Colombia Cup.”

He spoke about the initial intention of the team: “I think the team had an intention, we wanted to attack with a lot of people, with the two attackers plus Daniel Hernández and David Contreras. Unfortunately, the expulsion changed absolutely everything and we had to resort to another type of game, which was not what we intended of course to have more offensive volume, but what was done was what had to be done, we are recovering people for this straight end and then start preparing everything that comes”.

He referred to what was done by the team in defense: “defensive behavior must be analyzed as a result of the instance of numerical inferiority, even before that the team suffered absolutely nothing. We returned to defend ourselves in the way we could and in the end it helped me to see the response of some players who did not

they had worked with us before, in this type of adversity and for me as a coach it is very important”.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15