America today, between democratic decline and racial polarization

From the US partial elections halfway between the 2020 presidential elections and the 2022 Mid-Term ones, some trends can be seen: a) President Biden’s loss of consensus on which, among other things, Afghanistan has affected. b) The further gap in the vote between “urban” and “non-urban”. c) The demographic weight loss of whites. d) Racial polarization as a white reaction to the “critical theory of race”.

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, former police captain, is the second “black” to win the important position by beating the Republican candidate with over two-thirds of the votes. The result is in line with tradition because the metropolis New York – the ne plus ultra of “urban” inhabitants – has been a Democratic stronghold for decades. In the city, the weight of the black population is determined, therefore the sector now decisive for the Democrats.

In the state of Virginia, the most northerly in the South, the Republican governor won, who prevailed over the opponent by two points, while in the presidential elections Biden had won by ten points as Dem the previous governor and the local parliament. The success of candidate Glenn Yougnkin, the new star of the Republican party who will perhaps be in the running for the 2024 presidential elections, would also be attributable to the reaction of whites to the “critical theory of race” that the hegemony of the Democrats has sponsored in the school system.

The state of New Jersey on the North Atlantic coast adjacent to New York has not yet proclaimed the new governor because the results of the two contenders are too close, even if the Republican seems to have a slight advantage. Since 1992, Democrats have prevailed in the presidential and congressional elections since 1992.

In Boston, a historic city in Massachusetts with a Democratic tradition, a woman of Oriental descent, Michelle Wu, a former student of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s university, was elected mayor for the first time. The significance of that election on the Atlantic coast is a further sign of how the demographic weight of whites is decreasing not only towards Latinos and blacks but also towards Orientals who, together with all other non-white minorities, are close to the halfway mark. US population.

Even in the city of Pittsburgh, a great old-age industrial center in Pennsyvania, a “black” mayor has won for the first time. It is not out of place to recall how in many states of the Atlantic belt with an ancient presence of Italian-Americans who over the last century have advanced in the social and political hierarchy, often reaching the role of mayors and police chiefs. Today, in the same roles, exponents from the black community or other minorities meet.

If there is no reversal of direction, the political-electoral tendencies manifested in the partial elections will make themselves felt more widespread in the Mid-Term 2022 elections.