AMERICA TODAY, Commisso, call it “Rocky”

America Today comes back, with an article signed by Vincenzo La Gamba, on the complaint addressed by Rocco Commisso to The Gazzetta dello Sport: “The purple president did not come to success because of the others, but because of his exclusive merit by chasing his American Dream. […] Rocco – we read -, unlike Andrea De Caro (author of the article on the rosy that infuriated Commisso), never presented himself as Dr. Rocco Commisso, a real graduate of Columbia University in New York. […] I would like to point out to dear De Caro – continues La Gamba – that the mafia do not go to school or college to do their job. […] Rocco, unlike his fellow American-born Football Presidents, came not only to buy Fiorentina but to “offer” a Viola-style sports center which is one of the best in Europe. He wanted to “pay” out of his own pocket for a new modern and functional stadium which the Franchi is not. And open up heaven !. […] I find it hard to think that anyone like Dr. Rocco Commisso who wants to astound for investments gets punched in the face by the local and national press. But like Sylvester Stallone’s handsome Rocky he suffers but then in the long run wins the boxing titles, knocking out his opponents “.