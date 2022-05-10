America trained frustrated with Solari, says Henry Martin

Enrique Martinez Villar

A very direct hint. Yes America was last place in Liga MX for two weeks in this Clausura 2022 was because with Santiago Solari they were “frustrated”, as Henry Martin acceptedwho stressed that despite the maximum willingness of the squad they felt that things were not going as they should, coupled with the well-known distant and almost null relationship of the then Argentine coach with his players.

“It was difficult, more because of the squad that we have because we knew that it was not for him to be in 18th place. It was difficult to see us there and we always fought. Although we came to train angry, frustrated and sadthat was the key because we didn’t give up and in the end life puts you where you need to be and fourth place was well deserved,” said Henry.

Despite the poor start to the season, the America got up and entered the Liguilla directly with Fernando Ortiz on the bench, with which they won six consecutive games and only lost one of the nine games played so far.

“It is always important to qualify and much more directly with this system for have a little more restrecover players and that is very good for us,” said the striker, who is also playing for a possible spot with the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022.

America will thirst for revenge in this Liguilla and it is that they have remained eliminated in the Quarterfinals in the last three Big Parties, two of those with Solari on the bench. Puebla is the rival, who was measured on Date 1 with a tie that remained in the memory due to Indiecito’s tantrum and his expulsion.

“Learning from mistakes is the most important thing and in the last two Liguillas we stopped doing things in the first game and then in the Vuelta it wasn’t enough for us to come back and now that will be different,” he said.

