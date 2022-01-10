«America underestimates Putin. Confusion and disinformation are part of his strategy »- Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

The American journalist and essayist: «In Ukraine there is a real possibility of violence. Europe is too weak, we need a serious foreign policy ”

«Seen from Kiev, the Western attitude towards the Russia it seems incredibly naive. Since the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008, Americans and Europeans have always been surprised by Russia: by aggression, territorial ambitions, interference in political systems and attempts to destroy our alliances “, he writes in the magazine. The Atlantic

Anne Applebaum. On the eve of a tense meeting between Americans and Russians on Ukraine in Geneva, the Polish naturalized American journalist and essayist, Pulitzer Prize winner for the essay “Gulag” (2003), says that Americans should have a clear goal in mind: “To help to make Ukraine the prosperous democracy that Putin clearly fears … and which would pose an ideological threat to Russia, as well as to Belarus and all autocracies. Don’t make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine ”.



In the book “The Fall of Democracy” you note how, from Trump’s America to Hungary and Poland, authoritarian leaders undermine confidence in democracy through conspiracy theories and the illegitimacy of the state. Do you now accuse Putin of doing the same by accusing the US and allies of aggression, including alleged plans to use chemical gases against pro-Russian troops in Ukraine?



“The Big Lie, propaganda designed to persuade people to do something that goes against their own interests, is a problem everywhere: from Kazakhstan, where both the Russian and Kazakh governments lie about the origin of the protests and accuse foreigners,” to the United States where a significant portion of the population ended up believing a lie about what happened on January 6, 2021. Modern media make it easier than ever to convince people of things that never happened and autocrats take advantage of it. ”

In Ukraine you have found an unreal atmosphere with two possible opposite interpretations: that it is all a bluff or that Putin has really decided to fulfill the dream of invading Kiev. This time it was not the Ukrainians but the US who sounded the alarm: are they worried not only by the movements of Russian troops but also by strategic intelligence on the aims of the Kremlin?



«Making it difficult to read the situation is part of Putin’s strategy: it is a tactic of authoritarian leaders. What they are doing in Ukraine – moving troops and equipment, some cyber-attacks, possible penetration from the Ukrainian side of the border at certain points – gives the impression of an imminent invasion: I don’t know if it’s real or if it’s a tactic. to scare the Americans and pressure Ukraine to bow to Russian will. I don’t know what is on Putin’s mind and what he will do ».

You write that the United States and Europe hope to resolve the crisis with diplomacy and sanctions and do not realize that there is a real threat of an invasion. Is America starting to forget the Cold War lesson that deterrence works?



“I think there is a real possibility of violence and that we underestimate the Russians. Of course, Russia is not as powerful as China, it has a small economy, but its entire foreign policy is based on the idea of ​​weakening us, of undermining Europe, America, the EU, NATO, country by country, through disinformation and the search for economic and political allies to maintain influence. None of this is expensive but we are naive to ignore it and think it doesn’t matter. ”

Can protests in Kazakhstan have an influence?



“Big riots can be another reason not to invade Ukraine. There are already riots in Belarus, they have created an enemy in Ukraine and all around are dissatisfied countries and the Russians are responsible for maintaining order in all these places so that any successful uprising – if the Kazakh government negotiates with the demonstrators – would be bad for Russia as Putin sees it: it undermines its political model in which the government does not negotiate with anyone ».

America is engaged by the challenge of democracy at home and by China and the Indo-Pacific. Can Europe hope for Biden’s renewed focus on this area?



“I think it is time for Europe to have a serious foreign policy and I believe that European leaders have been irresponsible in managing European security in the East and South, from the Middle East to North Africa. The only European leader who has spoken seriously about it is Macron but he has not been able to achieve anything either. Europe is economically very powerful and strategically very weak. The Russians and others were able to take advantage of it ».