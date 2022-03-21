America understood how to take the pressure off: Fernando Ortiz

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.20.2022 20:20:16





Since Fernando Ortiz came to the helm of Americathe team has experienced a complete turnaround in all senses, and an example was the 3-0 victory they gave Toluca at the Azteca Stadium.

“The pressure they have is to play soccer, they know that they are in an institution that is different from other teams where they have played. I told them to free themselves and play soccer, which is what they know how to do.. They got it they freed themselves, they understood what the game was like and they take home a victory. Tomorrow we have to think about another game, ”he said at a press conference.

“It was a well-deserved victory for the players. The satisfaction that they generated for me was very noticeable.They have been working very hard every day since I have been in charge and they needed a victory of this magnitude. It makes me happy for them, I told them to enjoywe all know the reality we are going through, but this victory is for them”, he deepened.

Roger, one with whom he spoke

Ortiz spoke of his feelings and the way in which struck a chord with Roger Martínezwho was one of the Eagles’ scorers against the Devils, and who had just stumbled in the championship.

“The thing about Roger, in particular, I have been his partner in Racing and insisted that he believe in the conditions he has. I told him that I wanted to see the Roger that I saw as a partner and he told me to stay calm because he was going to do it. Celebrating with me fills me as a person, that transcends what one leaves because tomorrow they will talk about what one left as a person.

The victory puts America in a fighting position for a place in the Clausura 2022 Repechage with 10 points.

“We knew that this match was essential to aspire to play against Necaxa in an important state of mind. We can’t think about the classification if we don’t go to Necaxa and get three points again that can lead us to a goal. They have it clear, we work every day so that they know that each game is a final”.