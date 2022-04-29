America vs America: Netflix announces series – Las Águilas documentary

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.28.2022 22:08:00





‘America vs America’: ad hocsurely to increase that animosity that, for the most hatedit fits like a glove, it is the name of the docuseries to be released soon on Netflix.

When is the premiere of the series – documentary of America?

And it was the same streaming company that announced about this piece that will be released, although it did not do so precisely, regarding the date.

“Because the bird deserves to fly higher. ‘America vs America’, the club’s docuseries approaches Netflix”, the platform signed in its account Twitter.

What is America vs America about?

The Eagleswho throughout their history have had to deal with millions of antis, in this documentary they will show their history and all the chapters they have had to go through in Mexican soccer to become the most successful, with 13 titlesas well as his walk at the international level, in which he also enjoys several glories.

But you will also be able to tell the most human side of those who have been part of the millionaire clubbecause topics that have to do with hiring, renewals, talking about footballersas well as some familiar aspects of these, and the discipline that exists in the institution as part of a team of both ancestry and ancestry.

The fans, who have given life to all Americanism, will have one more excuse to show off to their soccer rivals.