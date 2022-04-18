America vs Cali analysis of the tie in the classic Liga Betplay 2022 | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The Valle del Caucano classic number 296 for the Colombian league and 331 for all the competitions between the America of Cali and Deportivo Cali finished tied to one after a night spent in the rain, with the Scarlets having a minimal margin of error and the Sugar Bowls letting go of a league win again.

For FOOTBALL this is the analysis that left the classic in the Paschal Warrior:

– Solid defenses but with main errors: Both America and Cali had a good defensive performance, especially with the visiting team, but due to a specific error, they let important points go. América with the miscalculation of the ball’s journey with Brayan Medina and Cali with Agustín Vuletich’s hand in a corner kick.

– Little clarity in the offensive game: It took too much for the Scarlets to be able to reach the goal defended by Guillermo De Amores with clear approaches, so much so that only in the first half, they had an important option in front of goal with a cross shot by Alejandro Quintana in the final seconds. After the changes the team improved, but the final touch was still missing.

– A problem with penalties: the sugar workers again wasted a charge from eleven meters, which could have meant a better result. The previous times were with Teófilo Gutiérrez against Nacional and Agustín Vuletich against Junior the previous weekend. Today it was the youth squad Daniel Luna, who had personality to stand in front of the ball in a classic, but unfortunately he hit the post.

– Good response since the changes: the final part gained a different rhythm despite the heavy rain that fell on the San Fernando neighborhood and one of the main culprits were both technicians, with the participation of unbalanced players. America did it first with the entry of Luis Sánchez, Daniel Hernández and Yaliston Martínez; For its part, Cali responded with Kevin Velasco, Teófilo Gutiérrez and Santiago Mosquera, the latter returned after several weeks with the team, but did not have a notable participation.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15