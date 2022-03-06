América vs Monterrey: Which channel broadcasts and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the duel for Liga MX

The azulcremas will seek to get out of the bottom of the general classification when they visit Rayados, who will debut as a coach at the Steel Giant.

América is ready to face its commitment for the eighth day of the Clausura 2022 tournament this Saturday, when they take to the pitch at the BBVA Stadium to face Monterrey in a match in the lower part of the general classificationsince it is the two worst teams so far in the contest.

to this game, both squads arrive with new faces on the bench. On the side of the azulcremas, Fernando Ortiz will begin his internship at the head of the first team, waiting to know if it will be extended or not based on his result in the Sultana del Norte; On the other hand, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will debut as the helmsman of La Pandilla after the departure of Javier Aguirre.

In case of winning, the Eagles will leave the bottom of the general classification and will gain an injection of confidence prior to next week’s National Classic. What’s more, they recover a player in the figure of Sebastián Cácereswho, if necessary, can already be taken into account by the coaching staff.

Where to watch the online live broadcast of America vs Monterrey

The meeting between América and Monterrey that will take place at the Gigante de Acero next Saturday, March 5 at 7:06 p.m., will be broadcast exclusively by the Fox Sports signal, where they will LIVE this match. Similarly, At Águilas Monumental we will bring you all the details.

America vs. Monterrey: Possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Santiago Naveda, Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez, Federico Viñas and Salvador Reyes. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

