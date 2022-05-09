América vs Puebla: date and time of the first leg of the Quarterfinals by Liga MX

Know the date, times and on which TV channel they broadcast LIVE the first leg duel Puebla vs. America for the Liguilla of the Closing Tournament 2022.

The league starts for America and in the Quarter finals of the Closing Tournament 2022 it’s your turn to face Pueblaa team that beat Mazatlan in the playoffs and earned the right to be among the best eight in the MX League.

For the first leg match, the Eagles enter the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with the aim of show that great version of the last days of the regular phase at the hands of Fernando Ortíz, although having stopped for more than a week could take its toll on the people of the capital, with everything and the win against Atlante in a friendly match.

For this match, Tano already will be able to count on Roger Martínez, who missed the Clásico Joven for accumulating five yellow cards. The good news is that there are no casualties, so far, to face this game.

When and at what time does America play Puebla?

The Águilas del América will face Puebla in the first duel to be held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament Playoffs, next Wednesday, May 11 at starting at 9:05 p.m. CDMX.

How and where to see Puebla vs. America LIVE?

The Eagles and the Strip face each other in the first instance of the Liga MX 2022 Liguilla and the channel to watch the live broadcast is through Aztec 7. Also, in Monumental Eagles We will bring the minute by minute of the first leg.

Antecedents of America and Puebla in Liguilla

On Matchday 1 of Clausura 2022 azulcremas and enfranjados faced each other and tied at one goal precisely in Cuauhtémoc, but in Liguilla the last time they saw each other was in 1994-1995 and the triumph was for those from Coapa.

