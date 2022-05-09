América vs Puebla, first series confirmed in the Liguilla Quarters

Midtime Editorial

They opened the tournament and now face each other in the league. With the dramatic pass of the Franja in penalties against Mazatlan, the first series of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals: América vs. Pueblawho were measured on Matchday 1 when the azulcremas were led today by a forgotten man like Santiago Solari.

Since then, leaving a disturbing image and very little football, the Águilas del Indiecito tied 1-1 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in a match that had everything, starting with the Americanist goal by Salvador Reyes against his former teammates at just 11 seconds.

Solari’s expulsion and memories of Puebla 1-1 America

The pressure at that time already exceeded Solari after two eliminations in the Quarterfinals in the Liguilla and the lost Concachampions Final against Monterrey. His gentlemanly image contrasted with the scene he staged in Puebla, where he entered the court to insult the referee, who expelled him after half an hour. Shortly after, another who would go to the showers was Roger Martínez and Puebla would tie at 44′ a match that should have won.

Things have changed a lot since then. The Strip lost gas dramatically and had to play a heart-stopping Repechage against Mazatlan, whom they had 2-0 on the canvas, but the Sinaloans recovered with a last-minute goal and forced penalties, in which the Pueblans came out ahead.

For their part, those from Coapa sent Santiago Solari back to Madrid for winning only one of eight games directed in 2022. They were last place in the tournament and Fernando Ortiz appeared as interim. The Indiecito left and the evils in America are over because with the Tano they added six consecutive victories that were enough to go from the bottom to fourth place.

Now, America and Puebla will meet in the Quarterfinals with the Ida in the Cuauhtémoc and the Vuelta in the Azteca. The former looking for the star number 14 to remain the winners of the MX League, while the latter will try to cut one of the longest droughts in the First Division because they have not been champions since the 1989-90 season.

