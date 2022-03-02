América vs Querétaro: Which channel broadcasts and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the duel for Liga MX

James 58 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 49 Views

América and Querétaro face each other this Tuesday, March 1 (9:00 pm) for matchday 8 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 at the Azteca Stadium.

Andrew Olmos

By Andrew Olmos

Comments

Check out where to watch América vs Querétaro for Date 8 of the Clausura 2022
© picture 7Check out where to watch América vs Querétaro for Date 8 of the Clausura 2022
Andrew Olmos

America and Queretaro face this Tuesday in one of the most attractive matches of Day 8 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. Santiago Solari arrives with the pressure of having to win at the Azteca Stadium, if he does not want to end his time as coach.

After the draw against Pumas in the Clásico Capitalino, the Indiecito was saved from being firedespecially after the criticism made by the fans on social networks, therefore the obligation to get the three points in the double day and against some Roosters who navigate irregularly.

A victory takes America out of the last places in the general tablebut a fifth defeat in the contest could send them to the bottom, something that has not happened since 2017. On the other hand, the Queretans have two more units than the Eagles and at the moment they are in the Repechage zone.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of América vs Querétaro?

The matches between Águilas and Gallos take place this Tuesday 1 of Marchat the Etsadio Azteca at 9:00 p.m. (Central CDMX times). The broadcast of the meeting is broadcast live through TUDN on pay television and Channel 5 on open TV. Similarly, in Águilas Monumental you will be able to follow live all the actions of the commitment.

America vs. Querétaro: Possible Alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez, Luis Fuentes; Santiago Naveda, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés; Mauro Lainez, Federico Viñas and Alejandro Zendejas. DT: Santiago Solari.

Queretaro: To confirm. DT: Hernan Cristante.

Source link

About James

Check Also

How to watch the Day 8 match LIVE?

League MXChivas vs. San Luis: How to watch LIVE?Comments The red-and-white team will seek their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved