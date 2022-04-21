America vs. Union Magdalena relive the best moments of the Betplay Cup match | Colombian Soccer | bet play cup

Union Magdalena beat America de Cali 1-2 as a visitor in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Colombian Cupin the stadium Paschal Warrior. The Scarlets did not have the best of afternoons, they suffered a new defeat in the season and complicated their passage to the next against the cyclone, who were focused on defense and took advantage of set pieces to make the difference on the scoreboard.

In the first minutes of the initial part, América was the one who proposed but the arrivals with danger were by the Union with mid-distance shots by Daiver Vega, the goalkeeper Joel Graterol responding in a good way, before the errors in the deliveries of the ball in midfield.

The scarlet ones did not ration and at minute 15, the cyclone continued to have opportunities from mid-distance with a cross shot by Roberto Hinojosa, with the red goalkeeper sending it to the corner kick. In that corner the same 10 of the Union, charged the ball still to the heart of the area and Juan Pablo Vacca anticipated the defender Eber Moreno, scoring the partial 0-1.

América was getting closer but only at minute 25, managed to generate an imminent danger with the participation of the offensive midfielders and the projection of the wings. That first clear option was with a filtered pass from Brayan Vera to Adrián Ramos, who controlled and in the left-foot shot, it was deflected only in front of goalkeeper Carlos Bejarano.

With the passing of the minutes, the Red Devils continued with the intention of drawing, but they were losing depth and mobility in the generation of options. The highlight was central defender Edson Acevedo being sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 43rd minute for a foul against Hinojosa.

In the second half, América made a change with the entry of Esneyder Mena for Luis Sánchez, also changing the disposition of their game, improving in the first seconds and getting the tie at minute 48, after a cross from

Daniel Hernández from the right sector to the area, for a good header from Adrián Ramos that marked the partial tie.

The commitment was improving in the rhythm of both teams, with América continuing with the motivation they obtained by scoring the tie and Unión Magdalena seeking to take advantage of the spaces with the extra man they had on the pitch. At minute 61, the visitors had a corner kick executed by Hinojosa and Daiver Vega with a header without any mark scored the 1-2.

In the final minutes, América could only generate a dangerous option with a shot from one of the newcomers, Mateo Ortiz, where the rival defense took it out on the final line and Hernandez sent it over the horizontal on the rebound. The second leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup between Americans and Cyclones at the Sierra Nevada Stadium in Santa Marta has no schedule at the moment, but it will take place in the second week of May.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15