America wants Diego Lainez as reinforcement and has an initial response from Betis

América is about to start its participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament playoffs, but at the same time, it will seek to start managing the squad for the next tournament, where the mission of the board will be to have the desired reinforcements in a timely mannerContrary to what has happened in recent tournaments.

In that sense, as reported by TUDN, America has Diego Lainez in its plans as the first reinforcement for the 2022 Opening. They even reported that President Santiago Baños would have traveled to Spain to seek to make the corresponding arrangements regarding a player’s loan.

inside everything, The interest that the Azulcremas leaders have in counting on Diego again is realwho is a player trained in the lower divisions of the institution who has not found in Betis the minutes he would like, more so now that the Qatar 2022 World Cup is near.

In reference to this, Águilas Monumental was able to confirm that the initial response of the Andalusian team was negative. Real Betis did not grant facilities to start the negotiation for a transfer of its player, so at least now, his return to the Nest for the coming semester would not be on track.

THE DOOR IS NOT CLOSED

Although initially Betis’ response was negative, in America they will not give up, so they will seek that the talks can be directed to a better end for the azulcrema cause and for Lainez himself, who in Coapa would have broader options to have continuity and rhythm to fight for a place in the World Cup.

