America warned the public in the run-up to the duel with Tijuana

The Águilas del América are preparing for the clash with the Xolos de Tijuana for date 14 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX.

Fernando Ortiz’s Águilas del América do not take their focus off their goal: to qualify for the Repechage of the Grita México Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. For that, it will be really important to continue adding points, just as he did in his last four presentations, in the duel against Sebastián Méndez’s Xolos de Tijuana.

About, those directed by Tano, rehearsed during the week in the facilities of the training complex located in the Coapa neighborhood, to aim for his fourth consecutive victory. In that sense, the strategist alternated, depending on the preparation of his scheme for the appointment at the Caliente Stadium, good and bad news.

The correcthad to do with information that Club América shared with the public through its official social network accounts, as a result of the COVID-19 testing which they submitted to the Eagles squad, of which They announced that the 36 tests carried out did not show any positive cases.

On the other hand, Fernando Ortiz would already know that he will not be able to count on one of his team’s alternatives for the attacking front. Apparently the Colombian Juan Otero, who did not train normally due to physical discomfort, would not arrive in optimal conditions to be called up for the game with the Xolos de Tijuana this Friday.

What channel to watch America vs. Tijuana for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

Fernando Ortiz’s Águilas del América collide with Sebastián Méndez’s Xolos de Tijuana, in one of the matches scheduled for date 14 of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. The match in question that will take place at the Caliente Stadium next Friday, April 15 from 9:06 p.m. CDMX, It can be seen live and direct through the TUDN screen.

