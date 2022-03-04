America was ahead of him and he will have to play outside of CDMX

Cruz Azul had planned to return to the Blue Stadium after the closure of the Azteca Stadium, however, America was ahead of him and now he will have to play outside of Mexico City.

The cement hobby was already excited about the return of Cruz Azul in 2023 to what was his home for 22 years: The Blue Stadium. However the America he would have been advanced in the talks with the owners of the property to play their home games there, because both will be forced to leave the Azteca Stadium next year because it will be closed for renovation prior to the 2026 World Cup.

And it is that The Machine did plan to return to the Colonia Noche Buena site and what did you make of your home until april 2018because, even, they would have also approached the owners of the now called Barça Stadium to know the possibility of returning to play on their field at home, however, they were surprised that their staunch rival had already beaten them to it.

This was revealed by ESPN, which, according to consulted sources, announced that It will be Club América that plays at home in the Blue Stadium from 2023 and not blue crossas they hoped cement fansbecause up to now the azulcrema painting is the one that is most advanced in the negotiation with the owners of capital property.

It should be noted that the closure of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula is planned for the beginning of 2023so the present Closing Tournament 2022 and the next Opening Tournament 2022 would be the last that the team commanded by John Reynoso dispute as a local in this property, as well as the current edition of the Concachampions, since after the bad bunny concert, programmed for Decemberits doors will be closed to begin the renovations.

Where is Cruz Azul going to play when it leaves the Azteca Stadium?

This way, Cruz Azul was forced to find another venue that you make of your home in the coming years, however, having almost ruled out the option of return to the Blue Stadiumthe cement board would have chosen to move out of Mexico Citybecause his main option would be the Nemesio Diez Stadiumon Tolucaso he would have already approached his owners to let them know of his interest.

