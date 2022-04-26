America will face Manchester City in a friendly match

The preparation duel will mark the return of Manchester City to international friendlies

America announced this Monday that he will play a friendly match before him Manchester City next Wednesday, July 20 at the NRG Stadium, in what will be the first edition of the Lone Star Cup.

The preparation duel will mark the return of the Manchester City to international friendlies, after the English team had not been able to do so in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

America He will return to the NRG Stadium after 16 years, since the last time he had played a friendly match in said building was on August 9, 2006, the day he faced Barcelona, ​​a rival against whom he tied 4-4.

On the other hand, the Manchester City will return to the stadium located in Houston, Texas, after five years. On July 20, 2017, he was at the NRG to face Manchester United, the day the Red Devils won 2-0.



Santiago Baños, president of the Americasaid he was grateful for the invitation to play a match against Manchester CityIn addition to stating that it is a great opportunity for them to get to know Mexican soccer at an international level against one of the best teams in the world.

“Facing a rival like the Manchester City It is always an exciting opportunity and we are very grateful for the invitation. The upcoming match on July 20 is an incredible opportunity for fans from the UK, USA and abroad to learn more about Mexican soccer and of course this represents an incredible opportunity for Americans to see their favorite team play against Mexico. an elite international opponent.”

The press release informs that fans will be able to purchase tickets for the duel between Manchester City Y America from this Wednesday, April 28.