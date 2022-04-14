America will hire Germán Berterame, scorer of San Luis

Enrique Martinez Villar

The America is already planning the next tournament and one of the signings that is being cooked is that of Germán Berteramestriker for Atlético de San Luis who was scoring champion in the 2021 Apertura with nine goals and who has three goals in this tournament.

Sources claimed that the negotiations between both teams are very advancedonly some details remain to be defined, such as how they will pay the almost six million dollars that the Potosino team asks for the Argentine, who arrived with little poster to Liga MX from the second team of San Lorenzo de Almagro, after passing through the modest Patronato club.

One of the America’s big problems this season with Fernando Ortiz as coach and in the previous one with Santiago Solari was the lack of goals from their forwardsThat is why the board is looking for people with a nose for goals and it is not ruled out that someone else could arrive.

Although this has not been a good season for Berterame, his three goals are more than the sum of Roger Martínez, Henry Martín and Federico Viñassince the Colombian and the Mexican have barely scored two in the semester and the Uruguayan one.

In the specific case of Henry, despite his poor performance, he is still considered by Gerardo Martino as the third striker of the Mexican National Team, however, Santiago Giménez begins to appear as competition for the Yucatecan thinking of a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup .

America’s goals in the Clausura 2022

speaking of the Eagles goalscoring problemsNotably there are eight clubs with better numbers in that facet than those of Coapawho at the moment add up to 17 goals scored in the 13 dates of C2022, of which seven goals were scored in his most recent three commitments.

