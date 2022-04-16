America will play the Leagues Cup to face their dream signing

The America will have a busy summer, since in addition to preparing the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, they will also will play an unprecedented match at the SoFi Stadiumas part of the Leagues Cup Showcasean event that will bring together four of the most important teams in Mexico and the United States.

The next August 3rd, the Eagles will face the LAFC in Inglewood, California, where the presence of Carlos candleMexican soccer player who sounded at various times to reinforce the Coapa team, and despite the fact that nothing was ever achieved, the fans still long for his signing.

LAFC vs America, a match with recent history

It will be the second time that America and LAFC meet. The first and only time they saw each other’s faces was at the 2020 Concacaf Champions League semifinals (Conca champions). That game was left for posterity, since the defeat caused the elimination of the azulcremas and days later the dismissal of Miguel Herrera as coach.

The other game at the SoFi Stadium will be between Chivas and LA Galaxy, in a double day that will serve as a first look at the long-awaited start of the Leagues Cupan official tournament that will start in the summer of 2023 and will feature the participation of 47 clubs from Liga MX and MLS.

It should be remembered that the team that remains champion of this contest (2023) will obtain a direct place in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Leaguewhich adds a bit of excitement to the tournament.

