América: With a goal and an air of confidence: this is how the Águilas del Tano Ortiz

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 21.03.2022 08:36:00





With three parties led by Ferdinand Ortiz at Americathe Argentine has already given an important turn to the team and that is shown on the field, where already got four points; that is, more than half of those added by his countryman Santiago Solari in eight games.

The Eagles receive the break from FIFA date gratefully; now him tano ortiz will have space to work more calmly towards the end of the tournament. From the outset you will take advantage of two friendly games in the United States, against Tigres and Rayados del Monterrey.

Change of actitud

The players seemed tired of Solari’s speech, they no longer looked comfortable on the pitch. Fernando Ortiz, who experienced a similar situation during his time as a player with the Eagles, he knew how to change the chip to his direct to come out of the crisis of results.

A clear example is the Colombian Roger Martinezwho has received criticism from the fans, but Tano has known him as a player since they coincided in Racingso he knew how to communicate with the attacker.

“I have been a teammate of Roger and I asked him to believe in his conditions. I told him that I wanted to see the Roger that I had as a partner and he told me to stay calm, because he was going to do it, ”explained Ortiz, after the game against Toluca.

Game system

Solari’s América played with a 4-4-2 system and now with Ortiz the approach changed, emulating the formula that is taught in Coapa from the lower categories: 4-2-2-2.

With Ortiz’s system, the team is no longer fully committed to playing on the wings, but now uses more of the midfield to organize the attack.

The two midfield interiors also don’t play as open as they did with Solari, that’s why now it shines more Diego Valdeswho with Little Indian he was forced to play more on the wings and now he does it in the center of the field.

The defensive order

In the three games that América has played with Ortiz there has been a greater defensive order; even, he has only conceded two goalssomething that did not happen with Solario in this tournament and that is why they had one of the worst defenses.

In the last two games, Tano Ortiz has found the duo of central defenders that have helped keep the zero in the goal: Sebastian Caceres and Bruno Valdez. They have settled in well with this game system and have kept zero in the last two games.

​