America with special capacity at the Azteca Stadium for the match against Pachuca

The America vs. Pachuca that is played at the Azteca Stadium, for Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 will have a large capacity.

With the poor results of this campaign, the America receives Pachuca on the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022. And to try to take flight, the Eagles of Santiago Solari they need the support of their people and the good news for this to happen is the permitted capacity of the Azteca Stadium for this match.

It should be noted that the Coapa team, aware that they are not in the best shape and that they need their people to get out of the negative streak, decided to put the tickets at a special price for all those who show that they are vaccinated against Covid 19.

What capacity will the Azteca Stadium have for the America vs. Pachuca?

According to information provided by Liga MX, for Matchday 6 of this tournament, the vast majority of matches are played with quite a few people in the stands, but it is the commitment between Águilas and Tuzos that will have the largest capacitysince the Colossus of Santa Úrsula was approved to have a 100% viewer capacity.

Given this decision, the league emphasized the following: “In the case of Mexico City, according to the health authorities, the epidemiological traffic light is yellow without closure of economic activitieswhich allows 100% capacity in the stadiums“.

This means that Club América can count on all its people at home to try to get the second win of the tournament, although it is very likely that it will not be full, since the maximum number of spectators registered by the azulcremas in the Azteca this season is 20,835 spectators.