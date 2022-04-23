America, without fear of facing the offensive of Tigres

Enrique Martinez Villar

East Saturday America is measured to tigersthe better offense of the championship with 29 goals, but the eagles not you fear to that power because they have only conceded one goal in the last six games, so Jorge Meré understands what should maintain the order for follow, continue with that Good luck.

“they offensively they are very good ones, but in the last six games we have conceded only one goal. We’re working well as a group and we don’t have to get out of line. We have to know the opponent as defenders, but fear we do not have to have. When you’re in America, any rival is going to want to play their best game and that’s clear to us. We always want to face the best and it will be a good match to enjoy”, said the defender at a press conference.

“The truth the team arrives at its best moment of the season. After the last matches made we should not be afraid of any rival, our job is to focus on what we have to do and not focus on the opponent. We know the characteristics of Tigres, they are one of the best squads in the League, we have to counter their weapons. It’s going to be a nice match for the fans and let’s impose our football”.

Meré considered that the duel at the Volcano will be interesting because of the way the two teams play and incidentally showed respect for Miguel Herrera’s team.

“You have to save respect to all teams because anyone can make a mess of you at any time. tigers is one of the strongest in the competition and It will be a game of you to you. We hope to show that we have the level to compete with any rival. It will be a nice match to enjoy”.

The importance of entering Liguilla

In previous tournaments America was always among the first places, today the story is different, so the Spanish who lives his first tournament in Mexico you know what matters is the way in which they will close the tournament for meddle to league of the better way.