America would play at the Azulgrana Stadium; Cruz Azul would go to Nemesio Diez

Sources revealed that América would be playing their matches at the Azulgrana Stadium, and Cruz Azul at the Nemesio Diez, due to the remodeling of the Azteca

MEXICO — America would play at home Barça Stadium and Blue Cross I would in the Nemesio Diez in 2023, because the Aztec will be closed for its remodeling, in view of the World Cup 2026.

Sources revealed that the two teams were in contact with the authorities of the Barça Stadiumbut in the end the Blue Cross analyzes using the Nemesio Díez Stadium, of the Red Devils of Toluca, and the America I would choose to share a house with Atlante.

The closure of Aztec stadium It is contemplated at the beginning of 2023, since until now the last event that is scheduled in the building that seeks to host the 2026 World Cup is the concert of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, considered for next December 10, 2022.

The two teams approached the owners of the Barça Stadium to see the possibility of sharing the property during the remodeling of the Aztecalthough until now the most advanced is América, while Cruz Azul has approached Nemesio Díez.

America would play for Azulgrana and Cruz Azul for Nemesio Diez. ESPN

The time that the Azteca Stadium will be closed, for remodeling, will depend on the neighborhood consultation that is being carried out on the esplanade of the building, since the size of the work needs the endorsement of the members of the community that is in the surroundings .

The FIFA already visited the Aztec stadium, at the end of 2021, in his review of properties that are fighting to host the World Cup that Mexico will share with the United States and Canada. The reviewing commission requested that improvements be made to the house of América and Cruz Azul in order to be considered the venue for the inauguration.

The final list of venues will be given before August 2022 and it is expected, if CDMX is chosen, that the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium will begin in early 2023.