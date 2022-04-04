America would sign one of the best players in Latin America

The Eagles are targeting a central defender who was listed as one of the best on the continent.

America He plans to make several changes in the summer and one of them is to once again reinforce the squad, since apparently the high command was not satisfied with the team that was put together for the Clausura 2022 tournament. Despite the fact that Jorge Meré recently arrived, in the nest they are targeting a player on defense who paints to be a star.

With the constant criticism of Bruno Valdez and Sebastián Cáceres, the Águilas have a Mexican soccer player on their radar who has been standing out in Liga MX for several months and who was recently included in the ideal team of U-23 players from all over Latin America.

Is about Israel Kings, defender of Puebla who today has become the pillar of Larcamón, with everything and who is barely 21 years old. His performances today led him to be considered one of the best young people during the month of Marchthis in the publication of SofaScorepopular data and statistics site.

Reyes shares eleven with Pablo Solari, an Argentine winger from Colo Colo who sounded loud to arrive in America at the beginning of 2022, but the negotiations ended drastically due to a firm decision by the Cacique board. Like the South American Israel was close to signing with the azulcremas prior to Cluasura 2022.

Why didn’t Salvador Reyes come to America in Clausura 2022?

It is a fact that the board headed by Santiago Baños showed interest in the Puebla center-back, but the possibilities were closed when Nicolás Larcamón asked the board of directors of the Strip to keep the footballer, since he considers it a fundamental part of the project. Now, facing the Apertura 2022, the Eagles can return to the fray for Reyes, although the fight will not be easy, since there are other teams interested in the jewel from Puebla.

