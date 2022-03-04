America would sign the copy of Larcamón as the new coach

Club América received the profile of one of the most promising technical directors in South America and that many compare with Nicolás Larcamón.

America knows that it needs to regain credibility in Liga MX and especially in its fans, which is why they launched the search for a new coach that comes to revolutionize the team and despite the fact that Nicolás Larcamón is the name that sounds the most, it seems that the idea of ​​the blue-cream directive is have a similar version of the Puebla strategist.

In the last hours various news came out regarding the technician of the Strip. There has already been talk of a formal rapprochement, of a response from the sweet potato group itself, and it seems that it is a matter of time before negotiations begin, but now information has come out that the Eagles received the resume of another helmsmanwith more experience and similar to the 37-year-old Argentine.

Between now and the announcement of the new official coach, there will be many rumours, but according to information from Halftime in his column Tap Filtering, Sebastián Beccacece was offered to the Coapa team as an alternative coach. The 41-year-old technician currently directs Defense and Justice of Argentinabut his good results undoubtedly make him an attractive option and perhaps even cheaper than Lacarmón, since it must be remembered that if someone wants to use his services, they must pay the termination clause.

Who is Sebastián Beccacece and what is his resemblance to Larcamón?

Sebastián began his career as a coach in 2016, when he took the reins of Universidad de Chile. From there became known at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as part of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching staff with Argentina. Later he went to Defense and Justice, where he has lived his best moments to the point of giving them a Recopa Sudamericana.

As well directed historical clubs such as Racing and Independiente and he is currently experiencing a second stage with Defense and Justice, where he has already qualified for the Copa Libertadores and in this campaign he had a good start in the 2022 Argentine Professional League.

It turns out that one of the similarities between Beccacece and Larcamón is that both began their careers in clubs with little reputation and budgetbut thanks to their effective game systems they managed to strengthen the squad to achieve good results and thanks to a good performance on the field.

Both are of a reserved profile and came to have more than 50% effectiveness in several of their respective clubs. The advantage that Sebastian has today is that he has more travelHe even had the opportunity to take charge of important institutions, in addition to the fact that he has already won a title, something that Nicolás has not yet.

