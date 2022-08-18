American Airlines buys supersonic planes to offer faster and more sustainable flights

The Overture can fly from Miami to London in just under 5 hours.

American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced an airline agreement to purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option for an additional 40yes

American paid a non-refundable deposit for the initial 20 planes. The airline has acquired the Overture aircraft with the intention of carry passengers at twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to offer our customerssaid Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel for both our company and our customers.”

Boom Supersonic’s Overture would introduce a significant new speed advantage to the American fleet. Under the terms of the agreement, Boom must meet industry standard operating, performance and safety requirements, as well as other customary conditions of American prior to delivery of any Overture.

The Overture is an aircraft designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water, or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial airliners.with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

The modern aircraft is optimized for speed, safety and sustainability. Overture is also designed to fly over 600 routes around the world in just half the time.

With this class of aircraft you can fly from Miami to London in just under five hours and from Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours.

“We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines,” said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom. “We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage in network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the benefits that change the paradigm of cutting travel times in half”.

In July, Boom revealed the final production design for the Overture, which is scheduled to launch in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029.

You may also like:

– US airlines continue to reduce flights: American Airlines will reduce 16% of its trips

– Eight people hospitalized for turbulence on an American Airlines flight; they “flew” back and forth inside the plane

– American Airlines ends service in three cities in the United States due to a shortage of pilots