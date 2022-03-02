American Airlines increased flights to Cuba from Miami in March

The US company American Airlines will increase its flights to Havana’s “José Martí” International Airport from Miami International starting this March. This was confirmed through its regular updates by the Cuban airport company known as ECASA. Below is the schedule of American flights to Cuba for the current month.

According to this ECASA report, up to now the American Airlines company would continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of March to Havana, the only Cuban airport to which it can fly due to the restrictions of the past Donald Trump presidency.

At the beginning of the month, on Tuesday (1) and Wednesday (2), it would continue with four daily flights from Miami. But as of Thursday (3), it would be increased to six daily flights from Miami to Havana. All this is excellent news for Cubans in Miami, the city where most of those nationals live outside the island. In addition, with the increase in connections, it is also common for the price of tickets on this route to decrease.

TICKET PRICES FROM MIAMI TO HAVANA

Although ECASA barely confirmed the increase in American Airlines flights from Miami to Havana, the Web of said company, announces round trip connections from 718 US dollars. Something closer to reality than what existed before the health crisis and the shortage of flights. Since the increase in connections, full tickets have dropped to 500 dollars, something that can be described as normal.

American Airlines would offer from March 3, connections in three time ranges to Havana: morning, afternoon and night. In addition to four morning connections, American offers flights from Miami to Havana at around 3 p.m. and one last flight, leaving this city in South Florida at 7:15 p.m., arriving in Cuba a little later. at eight o’clock at night.