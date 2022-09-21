American Airlines introduced new premium seats with more privacy for long trips

The Airbus A321XLR will have 20 Flagship Suite seats when delivered in 2024 (Photos: American Airlines)

Doors for the elderly privacy and reclining seats that look like a bed are two of the characteristics that American Airlines announced at the presentation of the new suites for passengers on long flights.

“We believe that our product flagship suite room offers customers what they want most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lying seats, direct aisle access and more personal space”, the airline said in a statement.

Premium Economy seats on the Airbus A321XLR feature headrest wings to increase privacy

These new suites will be available “with the new deliveries of the aircraft Airbus A321XLR Y Boeing 787-9″, reported the company.

Meanwhile, the airline reported that as of 2024 will debut new premium seats flagship suite room and a reimagined airplane interior for your long-distance fleet.

The Boeing 787-9 will have 51 Flagship Suite seats, 21 more than the current Boeing 787-9 that American has in its fleet



“Flagship Suite seating will offer customers a private premium experience with a door for privacy, a chaise lounge seating option and more personal storage space. Customers will enjoy a bespoke luxury in its private haven in the sky in American’s premium cabin.”

Customers will be surrounded by comfort and ample personal surfaces and storage areas that they can use to meet their personal needs in the Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite

In this regard, the vice president of Customer Experience at American, julie rathm, said: “We are improving the customer experience throughout their journey with American. The arrival of new long-haul aircraft and the personalized design of Flagship Suite seats will offer customers a truly private premium experience on our long-haul fleet.”

The Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite offers more comfort with seats reclined and can also convert to a lounger position

The company also recalls that American “was the first US airline to release the seats Premium Economy long-haul in 2016, and in response to customer demand, the airline is adding even more Premium Economy seats to their long-haul planes. The new custom-designed Premium Economy seat creates more privacy and doubles the amount of in-seat storage space.”

Customers traveling together who want to dine together or share their personal space can do so in the Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite

In this regard, American reported that “with the introduction of new interiors on its long-haul aircraft, the premium seats in American’s long-haul fleet will grow more than Four. Five% by 2026. American’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have 51 Flagship Suite seats and 32 Premium Economy seats, and the airline’s Airbus A321XLR aircraft will feature 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 Premium Economy seats.”

Premium Economy seats on the Boeing 787-9 feature headrest wings to increase privacy and larger entertainment screens inside

On the other hand, the company announced that it intends to “renovate its aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER, to include seats flagship-suite. These 20 aircraft will be refreshed with the new interiors beginning in late 2024. American aircraft will feature more premium seats than their current design, with 70 Flagship Suite seats and 44 Premium Economy seats.”

The Airbus A321XLR Flagship Suite will offer customers a private experience on board

In that sense, it was reported that “American will also adapt its Airbus A321T fleet to align those 16 aircraft with the rest of its A321 fleet. American will continue to offer reclining seats on its transcontinental routes out of New York and Boston in conjunction with its Northeast Alliance partner, JetBlue Airways, providing travelers with a premium experience and the chance to arrive fresh after a cross-country flight.”

