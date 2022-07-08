American Airlines seeks to add flights from Miami to a key destination and there is expectation among migrants

A piece of news could facilitate connections between Miami and Cuba, beyond Havana, since a petition would expand the commercial flights to the island after the former president of the United States, donald trump, imposed limitations on tourism in this country. Recently, the current government of Joe Biden lifted those limits on June 2 and now there will be more opportunities.

In 2016, the Democratic administration of Barack Obama expanded travel to Cuba. At that moment, the Department of Transportation approved six North American airlines to fly to nine cities on the island, which expanded tourism. However, in the Trump administration, the then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, ordered the Department of Transportation to stop all flights that did not go to Havana, under the argument of the continuous repression of the Cuban regime against the village.

The situation has already changed. The airline that flies the most from Miami International Airport requested an authorization from the Department of Transportation to resume flights to five cities in Cuba, outside the capital, where it already has six daily flights.

American Airlines would have more trips to Cuba

In the event that permission is granted to American Airlines, the airline would start flying from November 3 between Miami and Santa Clara, Holguín, Matanzas/Varadero, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba.

The days of the flights between Miami and Cuba

American Airlines said that this will improve access between the United States and other cities.

For travel to Havana, travelers can also choose to fly on Southwest and JetBlue from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Thousands of Cuban immigrants live in the United States and, according to cyber cuba, it is the fifth largest Hispanic community in the country and the majority resides in the state of Florida. With the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, in 1959 tens of thousands of Cubans went to the United States and settled in Miami, which is considered by many to be the capital of Cuba in exile.

It is precisely in this city that Little Havana or Little Havana is located, which revolves around Calle 8, where artisans making cigars, Cuban restaurants and some shops coexist, while the smell of coffee predominates in the air. There is even a walk of fame with the best known Cuban stars.

This is Calle 8 in Little Havana getaway h

Some Cubans in Miami get together to play dominoes or chess and enjoy moments together. For example, the last Friday of each month is cultural and they celebrate it with a big party full of music and all kinds of shows, this is how a community took over a city of skyscrapers and luxury in Florida. Here come some foreigners who traveled to the country in search of better opportunities and who remember their home. Many of them will be able to visit their families with this opening of flights and help the economy of the island through tourism.